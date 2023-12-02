Vietjet inaugurates Ho Chi Minh City-Shanghai route

Vietjet’s Ho Chi Minh City - Shanghai route operates with seven round trips per week, with a flight time of just over 4 hours per leg.



With Vietjet’s new routes, flyers can easily travel to Shanghai, China’s most populous city. The connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and Shanghai will open up more opportunities for the development of high-end products, services, trade connections, and investment attraction.



Ho Chi Minh City, home to nearly 9 million people, is a prominent economic, cultural, and tourist centre of Vietnam and Southeast Asia. It is also a transport hub, offering seamless connectivity to a plethora of destinations within Vietnam and internationally.



In particular, Vietjet has painted the Ho Chi Minh City tourism symbol on its aircraft with a message about a friendly, hospitable Ho Chi Minh City that welcomes tourists around the world.



Vietjet has operated services between Vietnam and China since 2014 with the very first routes facilitating travel for Chinese visitors to popular tourist destinations in Vietnam, including Nha Trang, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc.



With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.