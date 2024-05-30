Vietjet honoured with international awards by AirlineRatings.com

A Vietjet aircraft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

Vietjet has been named ‘The Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline’ and ‘The Best Low-Cost Airline Onboard Hospitality’ for 2024 by AirlineRatings.com, the world’s renowned airline safety and product rating website.



Having honored Vietjet for major international awards for years, AirlineRatings recognises the airline for its low fares, innovation, diversified services, and its great value in-flight offering.

The airline continues to grow its fleet of A330s and A321s and expand its flight network, making air travel accessible to everyone. Vietjet is also recognised for its pioneering and revolutionary low-cost model products, including a Business-class service that offers top-tier experiences for passengers.

Airlineratings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said: “Vietjet is extremely clever in its marketing and has amazing fares but behind the scenes is a very smart and serious business plan that brings affordable travel to millions. The airline has a very modern fleet of Airbus aircraft and operationally is now up there with the very best. It has become a critical part of Vietnam’s booming economy and is enabling tourism to soar. The airline’s value to Vietnam cannot be measured in just passenger numbers. This is great news for the travelling public and tourists in the region.”

Vietjet is proud of its joyful and affordable connectivity with its modern and eco-friendly fleet, all while ensuring excellent service provided by dedicated and professional cabin crew. Passengers can savor gourmet Vietnamese and international cuisine, including specialties like Pho, Banh Mi, Vietnamese coffee and more, along with exclusive duty-free shopping throughout their journey.

AirlineRatings has also rated Vietjet at seven-star level, the highest ranking for aviation safety in the world and the world’s Top 10 safest and best low-cost airlines for many years. It was voted as the ‘Value Airline of the Year’ year in 2022 also by AirlineRatings.

The AirlineRatings “Airline Excellence Awards” has been hosted since 2013, evaluating the safety and service quality of over 385 airlines worldwide to honour the best airlines across various important categories in the industry. Other leading airlines recognised this year include Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Air New Zealand./.