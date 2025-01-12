Vietjet boosts capacity with four additional aircraft ahead of Lunar New Year 2025

The airline previously also welcomed two additional state-of-the-art A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex) aircraft from Airbus just as 2024 came to a close, marking the arrival of 10 new aircraft in 2024, bringing its total fleet size to 115 planes.

The wet-leased aircraft arrived in Vietnam on the night of January 8 and immediately being deployed on both domestic and international routes. Priority has been given to high-traffic journeys from South to North Vietnam, as well as routes catering to passengers traveling for spring festivals and celebrations.

Vietjet currently operates across more than 170 domestic and international routes, connecting passengers to vibrant destinations across Vietnam and key cities in Australia, India, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and beyond. The addition of new aircraft allows travellers greater flexibility in choosing Vietjet flights, whether returning home for Tet or exploring new destinations.

With the surge in travel during the Lunar New Year, Vietjet is prepared to ensure a smooth travel experience for passengers. The airline has increased staffing levels at airports and encourages passengers to arrive on time, monitor flight schedules, and adhere to baggage regulations for a seamless journey.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, domestic flights during the Lunar New Year have reached a booking rate of 90% to 100%. Vietjet’s expanded fleet will enhance its capacity, offering more convenient travel opportunities and meeting the festive season’s heightened demand.

The airline remains committed to delivering safe, affordable, and enjoyable flights, making travel more accessible during Vietnam’s most celebrated holiday season and beyond.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. It has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.