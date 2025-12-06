Making news
Vietjet Air receives 22 aircraft in less than month
According to Vietjet, this rapid fleet expansion reflects the carrier’s strategic vision and ambition to rise globally, meet growing travel demand during the 2026 Lunar New Year season and expand its international network.
The new additions include nine Boeing aircraft for Thai Vietjet, seven new-generation Airbus planes for Vietjet Vietnam, four wet-leased aircraft for peak capacity, and two COMAC aircraft operating on the Con Dao route.
At a time when the global aviation industry faces aircraft shortages and supply chain disruptions, Vietjet’s ability to continuously acquire modern aircraft highlights its position as a pioneering regional airline, strengthening connectivity and contributing to economic growth.
Passengers flying with Vietjet enjoy modern, eco-friendly aircraft, a diverse selection of hot meals, professional cabin crews, and unique onboard cultural performances.
Vietjet is an official member of IATA and holds the IOSA safety certification. The airline has achieved the highest 7-star global safety rating from AirlineRatings, ranking among the world’s top 50 airlines in operational efficiency and financial health in 2018 and 2019, according to AirFinance Journal. Additionally, it has received multiple awards as Asia’s leading low-cost carrier. Vietjet, recognised for its strong cost management, modern operations, and advanced use of technology, continues to provide affordable fares and flexible services to meet a wide range of customer needs./.