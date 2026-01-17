Vietjet adds nearly 1,800 flights for peak Lunar New Year travel

Vietjet to operate nearly 1,800 additional flights for Lunar New Year peak. Photo: Vietjet Air

In response to surging travel demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, Vietjet has opened for sale an additional 390,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 1,800 supplementary flights, during the peak period from February 2 to March 3, 2026.

The additional flights focus on high-demand routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Hanoi, Da Nang, Thanh Hoa, Vinh, Chu Lai, Hai Phong, Hue, Quy Nhon and Dong Hoi ahead of Tet, as well as return flights on these routes after the holiday. The move is expected to ease congestion and meet travel needs during the busiest period of the year.

A Vietjet representative said that increasing flight frequencies not only offers passengers greater flexibility in terms of schedules and itineraries, but also reflects the airline’s proactive operational planning during peak periods, while accompanying passengers on their journeys of reunion, family gatherings and spring travel across Vietnam and internationally.

Passengers planning to travel during the Tet peak period are advised to book tickets early to secure suitable flight schedules. They are also encouraged to complete online check-in within 24 hours prior to departure via Vietjet’s website at www.vietjetair.com, the Vietjet mobile application or the VNeID platform, in order to save time at airport check-in counters.

Alongside the increase in flight frequencies, Vietjet continues to add new aircraft and expand its domestic and international route network, offering a wide range of fare options and quality services, while strengthening staffing at airports nationwide.

These efforts aim to ensure safe, convenient and smooth journeys for passengers during the Lunar New Year./.