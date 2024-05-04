Making news
VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2024 to be held in August
Covering an area of 36,000sq.m, this year’s exhibition can house 1,200 booths, up 40% compared to the previous edition, of 900 businesses from 20 nations and territories, according to a representative from Vinexad – the organiser.
A wide range of products will be on display, including food, beverages, nutritional supplements, medicinal food, seafood, as well as machinery and equipment for food production, packaging, and preservation. The exhibition is expected to welcome more than 25,000 visitors.
Notably, renowned Vietnamese chefs, including Luke Nguyen, Tran Vinh, and Lieu Phi Yen will bring eye-catching culinary performances, honouring the taste of Vietnamese dishes.
Last year, the exhibition was attended by more than 17,000 commercial visitors, most of whom are owners of domestic food and beverage production businesses, importers, distributors and retailers and restaurant/hotel owners, along with 8,000 shoppers.
According to iPOS.vn, a company specialising in manufacturing and trading professional and modern software and hardware solutions in the F&B industry, the market value of this industry in Vietnam this year is expected to increase by 10.92% from 2023 to surpass 655 trillion VND (25.7 billion USD)./.