VIETFEST 2025 highlights cultural traditions, Vietnamese people's integration in Australia

Foreign friends visit a booth at the VIETFEST 2025. (Photo: VNA)

A cultural festival “VIETFEST 2025” took place on April 10 at the University of Canberra, attracting 600 participants including Vietnamese expatriates and international friends in Australia.

The annual event aimed to convey the spirit of hospitality and humanism, and promote Vietnamese cultural identity to international friends through exchanges, artistic performances, and various activities.

The event featured the image of a Vietnamese village in the heart of Australia’s capital while spreading the message of preserving roots as the sustainable foundation for modernisation and international integration.

Festival goers learned about Vietnamese folk games and dances, “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional dress), and musical instruments, and enjoyed iconic Vietnamese dishes.

Dang Thuy Chi, First Secretary in charge of Education at the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, said that VIETFEST is organised by the Vietnamese Student and Youth Association in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), aimed at preserving national identity while promoting the beauty of Vietnamese people and culture to international friends.

“VIETFEST 2025” received additional support from the Vietnamese Student Association in Australia (SVAU), expanding its scale and influence, attracting crowds of Vietnamese expatriates as well as international friends.

Such events like VIETFEST help Vietnamese students in Australia raise adaptability to the international environment, Chi said. /.