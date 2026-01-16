“Viet Culture in Motion” festival unveils fresh cinematic lens on Vietnam

Illustrative image. Photo: phunuvietnam.vn

Touted as the world’s first cinematic celebration devoted entirely to Vietnamese culture, the festival promises a series of screenings in France, the Czech Republic and Belgium.



Held by ART SPACE, a France-based association dedicated to cultural development, the event is part of the international cultural project Toucher Arts, which aims to bring the richness of Vietnamese stories to global audiences through the voices of young creators. It is supported by a wide network of cultural, educational and art partners in Vietnam and abroad, including the French Institute in Vietnam, the Vietnam Bretagne Sud Association in France, the Faculty of French Language and Culture at the University of Languages and International Studies under Vietnam National University - Hanoi, Le Village Français, and Mova Land organisation in the Czech Republic.



Its aim is to encourage young filmmakers to present Vietnamese stories to international audiences in bold and inventive ways. Submissions are welcomed in two categories: short documentaries under 10 minutes and those up to 40 minutes, from January 16 - April 5, with results expected to be announced in late May.



According to Hoang Thu Trang, head of the organising committee, the event has no intention of imposing a definition of Vietnamese culture. Rather, it opens a space where younger generations may share personal reflections through simple, emotionally compelling lenses. From these individual stories, a vibrant, layered and beautifully complex portrait of Vietnam is set to unfold.



Open to filmmakers under 30 years old, from non-professionals such as high school and university students, to aspiring creators, the event will screen selected works at cinemas in Paris and Lorient (France), Prague (Czech Republic), and Brussels (Belgium) from June 11 - July 5. The screenings will be accompanied by art exhibitions, professional exchanges and cultural networking activities./.

