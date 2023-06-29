Vice President visits northern border locality

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 29 made a working visit to the northern border province of Cao Bang, during which she paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a temple dedicated to the late leader and the Pac Bo cave where the President lived for some time after returning to the country in 1941, in Ha Quang district.

In a meeting with Ha Quang district's officials, the Vice President asked the district to identify its potential and advantages, especially in border gate and tourism, as well as difficulties with a view to working out suitable development policies and solutions.



Xuan said Ha Quang should pay more attention to transport infrastructure investment and science-technology application, so as to create impulses for socio-economic development, and change the mindset of the entire political system and local residents to promote production.



She also asked the district to step up administrative reform, and strive to effectively implement the three national target programmes on new-style rural area building, socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited areas and sustainable poverty reduction.



On this occasion, the Vice President presented 20 houses to poor families in the district with a total value of 1 billion USD (42, 424 USD), and 200 gift packages to disadvantaged students.



Later the same day, the Vice President visited the Dam Thuy border guard station in Trung Khanh district, where she asked officers and soldiers to keep a close watch on border situation to prevent any unexpected incidents./.