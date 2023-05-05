Making news
Vice President receives Emirates News Agency Director-General in Abu Dhabi
Speaking highly of the position and reputation of WAM - one of the leading news agencies in the Middle East, Xuan hailed the fresh signing of a professional cooperation agreement between WAM and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), which, she said, is an important milestone in the cooperation between the two news agencies, especially on the occasion of Vietnam and the UAE celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (August 1, 1993 - 2023).
Xuan expressed her belief that together with the signing of the agreement, the cooperation and information exchange between the two news agencies will be further promoted in various forms, thus contributing to promoting images of the two countries and two regions, and improving mutual understanding between the two peoples.
She said she hopes that on the basis of the signed agreement, the two agencies will soon build and implement specific programmes and plans to achieve substantive cooperation results in the coming time in the field of information and communications, such as exchanging delegations of reporters and sharing experience in publishing and translation.
Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi pledged to work together with VNA to effectively implement cooperation activities, contributing to strengthening the friendship and understanding between the two peoples, and promoting the multifaceted collaboration between the UAE and Vietnam.
On the same day, VNA Deputy Director General Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung and the WAM Director-General signed the professional cooperation agreement between the two agencies.
Under the document, the two news agencies will cooperate in comprehensive information exchange amid the strong developments of the world media. The agreement will help promote the spread of information about cooperation between the two countries, and providing their people and businesses with information about the potential, strengths and cultural and social characteristics of each country, thereby contributing to developing the two countries' relationship, as well as to spreading information about the Southeast Asian nation to the Middle East.
In April 2019, within the framework of the 44th Meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) Executive Board hosted by VNA, the two agencies signed a Memorandum of Understanding on information cooperation./.