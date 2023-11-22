Vice President meets with Speaker of Danish Parliament

Vietnam attaches great importance to enhancing the Comprehensive Partnership with Denmark, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan highlighted while meeting with Speaker of Danish Parliament Soren Gade on November 21 (local time) as part of her official visit to the European country.



Xuan appreciated the Danish Parliament’s support for the development of the Vietnam – Denmark ties, including the approval of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement in 2021.



She took the occasion to call on the parliament to support the early removal of the European Commission's IUU yellow card warning on Vietnamese seafood.



Gade, for his part, underscored Xuan’s visit will create new impetus for the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries, and expressed his impression of Vietnam’s economic achievements and dynamic international integration.



He affirmed Vietnam is a leading partner of Denmark in the Asia-Pacific region, and said he is willing to help Vietnam discuss with competent authorities of the EU the lifting of the yellow card.



He also recognised the positive contributions of the Vietnamese community in Denmark to the host nation, saying they have been a bridge that helps consolidate and strengthen the friendship between the two nations.



At the meeting, the leaders concurred that both sides should maintain exchanges of delegations at all levels to promote political trust, effectively carry out their cooperation frameworks, as well as capitalise on their potential and strengths so as to develop the cooperative relations in a deep and effective fashion, especially in the fields of economy-trade-investment, and new areas such as green transition and renewable energy.



They shared their view on the significance of the early implementation on the joint statement establishing the Vietnam – Denmark Green Strategic Partnership which was freshly approved by the two Prime Ministers, as well as effective cooperation to carry out the Just Energy Transition Partnership between Vietnam and international partners, particularly in the development of institutions and infrastructure, technology transfer and human resources training.



Affirming inter-parliamentary cooperation is important to deepen the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries, both leaders agreed to continue effective implementation of signed agreements, bolster coordination between the two parliaments, and enhance delegation exchanges to share information and experience in legislation, supervision, and decision-making of the countries’ important issues.



Touching on regional and international issues of mutual concern, Gade agreed with Xuan that all disputes and differences must be handled in accordance with international law.



The two leaders consented that both sides should step up cooperation and support each other at international forums, particularly the UN, as well as in the preparation and organisation of the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in Vietnam in 2025.



Xuan took the occasion to convey National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s invitation to visit Vietnam to the Danish Parliament speaker.



The same day, Xuan had a meeting with executives of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), during which she affirmed Vietnam always rolls out red carpet for foreign enterprises, including CIP, to land investment in the fields of the country’s priorities such as renewable energy.



Meanwhile, CIP leaders expressed their belief that CIP’s offshore wind power projects will contribute to promoting Vietnam’s energy transition process, and hoped that Vietnam will soon complete policy frames, creating favourable conditions for foreign firms to invest in the country’s energy sector.



Established in 2012, CIP has mobilised some 25 billion EUR (USD), managed 11 funds, and invested in an array of green energy infrastructure projects. In Vietnam, CIP is developing the La Gan offshore wind farm in Binh Thuan province./.