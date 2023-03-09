Vice President meets with female ambassadors, chief representatives of international organisations





Speaking at the meeting, Xuan extended the best wishes to the guests and thanked them for their contributions to peace and development in the world in general and in Vietnam in particular.

The Vice President said that she hoped through culture, the female ambassadors and chief representatives of international organisations in Vietnam will continue to connect and promote friendship and cooperation with Vietnam for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

She emphasised the key areas, including preserving and creating an environment of peace and stability, cooperation for development, compliance with international law in solving current problems; promoting post-pandemic economic development, taking advantage of the fourth Industrial Revolution, digital transformation to promote practical cooperation between Vietnam and other nations and peoples; cultural cooperation and people-to-people exchanges that are soft power to connect nations and peoples sustainably; cooperation in education, training, science, and technology to seize new development trends.

Samina Naz, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Vietnam, affirmed that empowering women and girls is the common responsibility of each person.

The whole society will benefit when women are empowered as they can make meaningful contributions to their families, communities, and countries.

Appreciating Vietnam's achievements in implementing gender equality in all fields, she affirmed that Vietnam is one of the top 10 countries in the world in terms of gender equality and empowerment for women and girls.

The International Women's Day is an opportunity to look back on the implementation of national and international commitments on empowerment for women and girls as well as heading to the way ahead, she said./.