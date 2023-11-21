Vice President meets head of Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Organisation

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception for the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Organisation (DAVIFO) right after she arrived in Copenhagen on November 20 (local time) for an official visit to the European country.



She affirmed that the Vietnamese State highly values the organisation’s contributions to the comprehensive partnership between the two countries over the past more than 45 years.



DAVIFO has also played a role in promoting the land and people of Vietnam in Denmark, and enhancing the friendship between the two peoples, Xuan continued.



She noted her hope that the organisation will continue its support to Vietnam, and mobilise more resources for projects in disadvantaged areas in the Southeast Asian nation.



DAVIFO President Trine Glue Doan told her guest that the organisation has held many community events annually to share information about Vietnam, and raised funds for and supported development projects in the country.



DAVIFO will work harder to better assist Vietnamese people, while enhancing cooperation with the Sweden – Vietnam, Norway - Vietnam friendship organisations to promote Vietnam’s image in the three Scandinavian countries, she pledged.



The two sides agreed to foster cooperation between DAVIFO and the Vietnam-Denmark Friendship Association, thus enhancing exchanges between residents of the two countries, especially their youths./.