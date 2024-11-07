Vice President honoured with 30-year Party membership badge

State President Luong Cuong present a 30-year Party membership badge to Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan. Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong presented a 30-year Party membership badge to Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan at a ceremony in Hanoi on November 7, in recognition of her dedication to the revolutionary cause, and national construction and defence.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai highlighted Xuan's journey from the grassroots to central level, noting her loyalty to the Party and the Fatherland.

Throughout her 30 years in the Party, Xuan has demonstrated resilience and growth, earning the trust of the Party, State and people, he stressed.

He highlighted Xuan's performance and outstanding marks in both domestic and foreign affairs during her tenure as Acting State President, from January 18, 2023-March 2, 2023, and from March 21-May 22, 2024, and her current role as Vice State President, contributing to the overall success of the 2021-2026 presidential term.

Upon receiving the honour, Xuan expressed her profound sense of responsibility as Vietnam prepares to enter a new era.

Xuan pledged to uphold the spirit of patriotism and the Party and nation's tradition of unity. She vowed to remain absolutely loyal to the interests of the Party, the country and the people, steadfastly adhere to Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought and the Party's renewal policy.

Furthermore, she promised to continue to study and follow the ideology, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh, dedicating herself fully to serving the Fatherland and its citizens./.