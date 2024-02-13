Vibe Fest kicks off in Binh Thuan province

NovaWorld Phan Thiet tourism and entertainment economic city (Photo: VNA)



A six-day spring festival officially opened at NovaWorld Phan Thiet tourism and entertainment economic city in the south central province of Binh Thuan on February 12 (the 3rd day of the first lunar month), expected to attract more visitors to the province.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Phan Thiet city People’s Committee Phan Nguyen Hoang Tan stressed that the Vibe Fest, featuring an array of stellar art programmes and fascinating entertainment activities, marks the start of a series of large-scale tourism events that Binh Thuan will hold in 2024 to realise it set target of 9.5 million tourist arrivals this year.



Meanwhile, Dennis Ng Tech Yow, General Director of Novaland Group – the developer of NovaWorld Phan Thiet, said that the group stands ready to join hands with the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and localities to organise tourism promotion activities.



NovaWorld Phan Thiet, with various novel and modern amenities already or to be put into operation, is hoped to not only turn tourism into an economic spearhead in Binh Thuan but also help put Vietnam in the group of 30 countries with leading competitive tourism capacity in the world, he said.



A kaleidoscope of activities are organised within the Vibe Fest, including Hip-hop, Rap and dance shows, folk and modern games for both individuals and groups, and music and circus festivals.



Besides, a food festival is arranged at the Miami night fair with more than 100 stalls displaying regional staples and cuisines.



Visitors also have many opportunities to have an exchange with renowned artisans and calligraphers. /.