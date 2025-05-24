Vi Rong Cape emerges as pristine tourism gem

Mui Rong Cape (Photo: VNA)

Located about 70 km north of Quy Nhon city in the south-central province of Binh Dinh, Vi Rong Cape in Tan Phung village in Phu My district's My Tho commune captivates travellers with its untouched beauty and enigmatic allure.

Truong Ba Pha, 67, head of Tan Phung village, described the cape’s striking monolithic rock formation, likened by local residents to “Dragon Scale Rock” for its fish-scale-like texture. “At sunset, from above, it looks like a giant dragon stretching toward the sea,” he said.

The transformation of Vi Rong from a hidden gem to a trending destination is palpable in Tan Phung. Truong Minh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the My Tho Commune People’s Committee, described how the cape’s dramatic vistas have gone viral on social media, luring adventurers across Vietnam. The influx is fueling a nascent tourism economy in this once-quiet village.

Spring and summer offer tranquil retreats, but the sea churns with fury in winter, drawing foreign surfers to ride the waves.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Kim Chung said Phu My is collaborating with relevant agencies and units to draft a tourism development plan and host investment promotion events. The goal is to harness the local tourism potential and nurture a sustainable “smokeless industry”.

The province has lofty ambitions: double-digit economic growth, 10 million visitors in 2025, including 110,000 foreigners. Tourism, Chung asserted, will be an economic spearhead, its ripples lifting local businesses and communities.

The provincial People’s Committee has laid out a meticulous plan. Promotional campaigns are intensifying, new experiences are being crafted, and locals are being trained as "tourism ambassadors", each resident a storyteller of Binh Dinh’s charms.

The province is leaning into digital and green transformations, building databases for attractions and championing sustainable practices. Roads and transport links to cultural sites are being upgraded, and oversight is tightening to preserve local integrity.

Binh Dinh has also set a moral compass for its tourism boom. A code of conduct, summarised as “no overpricing, no coercion, no theft and scams” and a promise for safety in traffic, food, lives and property, seeks to ensure a welcoming, authentic experience./.