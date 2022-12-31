Making news
VFF offers condolences over passing of Brazilian football legend Pelé
In his letter, Tuan expressed his sadness that the football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, one of the greatest ever players, had passed away.
His death was an infinite loss for the Brazilian people as well as the football world, he wrote.
On behalf of the VFF, Tuan sent his deepest condolences to the confederation, Pelé's family, and the Brazilian people.
Pelé is still the only player in history to win three World Cups. He was a global icon who inspired and brought the love of football to people all over the world./.