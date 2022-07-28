Veterans build private war museum

Kim Chinh Museum in Kim Chinh commune, Kim Son district, in Ninh Binh province is home to thousands of war artifacts collected by veteran Nguyen Van Tu and his comrades over the course of nearly 20 years.

Initially, the private museum only displayed simple artifacts, such as backpacks, rubber sandals, pieces of parachutes, and metal water bottles presented by Mr. Tu’s former comrades.



It has added many other artifacts every year, such as bombs, cannons, rockets, and even planes and ships. All are arranged into 3 sections, with sections 1 and 2 displaying weapons and war memorabilia and section 3 showing the belongings of people in the north.



Since its official opening, the Museum has not only welcomed domestic delegations but also foreign guests.



Mr. Tu and his associates continue to search for war memorabilia to enrich the display area at the Museum./.