Vesak 2025 to highlight Buddhist insights for world peace, sustainable development
The 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations (Vesak 2025), scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from May 6-8, emphasises the role of Buddhist principles in promoting peace and sustainable development globally, heard a press conference held by Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council in Hanoi on April 22.
Themed “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” this year’s event coincides with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975) and the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945).
This context enhances the importance of the event as a demonstration of Vietnam's commitment to peace, unity, and the teachings of the Buddha, organisers said.
The festival is expected to attract over 2,700 participants, including about 1,250 international delegates from 85 countries and territories, who are Buddhist dignitaries, followers, and scholars.
Preliminary events include an exhibition of Buddha relics, prayer ceremonies for world peace, and international conferences and workshops with sessions based on such sub-themes as “Cultivating Inner Peace for World Peace,” “Forgiveness and Mindful Healing: A Path to Reconciliation,” “Buddhist Compassion in Action: Shared Responsibility for Human Development,” “Mindfulness in Education for a Compassionate and Sustainable Future,” and “Fostering Unity: Collaborative Efforts for Global Harmony.”
According to the organisers, they have received up to 950 speeches in both English and Vietnamese, focusing on peace, sustainable development, and the application of Buddhist teachings in modern society.
The festival will also feature a variety of cultural performances, including traditional Buddhist music, dance, and international collaborative performances showcasing the rich diversity of Buddhist cultures from around the world.
Notably, a grand requiem will be held on May 6 to honour the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom. The ceremony will be accompanied by a lantern festival to pray for world peace.
Vesak 2025 is set to promote the image of Vietnam as a peaceful, hospitable, united, and harmonious nation to the international community, and HCM City as a dynamic, creative, and prosperous metropolis, said Most Venerable Thich Gia Quang, Vice President of the VBS’s Executive Council and Chairman of the VBS’s Information and Communications Committee.
It also demonstrates the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State in respecting and ensuring freedom of belief and religion, he continued.
The event is expected to strengthen exchanges and friendship between the Vietnamese people and international friends, and affirm Vietnam’s position and responsibility to the UN and the international community.
The VBS has mobilised thousands of volunteers, monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers to support activities during the event.
Vietnam had successfully hosted Vesak three times, in 2008, 2014, and 2019./.