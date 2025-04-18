Vesak 2025 to feature numerous cultural, academic activities

A the meeting to review preparations for Vesak 2025 in Hanoi on April 16. (Photo: VNA)

The 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations in Ho Chi Minh City from May 6-8 will feature a wide range of cultural, spiritual, and academic activities, according to Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Executive Council.

Addressing a briefing on local socio-economic situations in HCM City on April 17, Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien said Vesak 2025 is expected to draw over 1,200 international delegates from 85 countries and territories around the world, and more than 1,500 domestic participants.

The 20th United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations will be held at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCM City from May 6-8. (Photo: VNA)

Cultural exchange events and sideline activities of Vesak 2025 will be organised early from May 2, including festivals in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

A grand requiem will be held on May 6 afternoon at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy to honour and pay tribute to heroes and martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom. The ceremony will be accompanied by a lantern festival, contributing to introducing international guests to Vietnam’s spiritual culture and distinctive Buddhist practices.

Vesak 2025 is expected to promote the image of Vietnam as a peaceful, hospitable and united nation to the international community, while reaffirming the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State in respecting and ensuring freedom of belief and religion.

It will also present a valuable chance to showcase HCM City as a dynamic, creative, and globally integrated metropolis, especially as it marks 50 years since its liberation, Thien said.

In preparation for Vesak 2025, the VBS has mobilised thousands of volunteers, monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers to support activities during the event, Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien said, noting that preparations are largely complete.

Under the theme “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” Vesak 2025 is expected to be attended by 50,000 – 100,000 visitors.

Vietnam has successfully hosted Vesak three times, in 2008, 2014, and 2019.

The 2025 edition, also hosted by the VBS, is receiving strong support and meticulous preparations from the Vietnamese Government. It is expected to promote exchanges, experience sharing and cooperation, thus affirming Vietnam’s responsibility for the UN and the international community.

The Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs has been working regularly with the VBS, and closely coordinating with relevant ministries, sectors, and local authorities in supporting the VBS in carrying out tasks related to the event in accordance with the set goals and requirements./.