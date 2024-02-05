Making news
Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience captivates art enthusiasts in HCM City
Spanning over 390 square metres, the Van Gogh Immersive 720 boasts a 720-degree visual display, vividly bringing the painter's masterpieces to life from every angle within its unique cylindrical space.
Incorporating advanced technologies such as 3D Mapping, Cylinder LED 360, Laser Mapping, and Art Lighting Programming an anticipated as the perfect upgrade to sustain the allure of the exhibition, the space is poised to remain a must-visit destination for both domestic and international tourists, contributing positively to the promotion of the southern metropolis’ culture, tourism, and economic growth.
Since its public debut in December 2023, the Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience has welcomed over 75,000 visitors, particularly during weekends./.