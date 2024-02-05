Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience captivates art enthusiasts in HCM City

The Van Gogh Immersive 720 space in Ho Chi Minh City has freshly opened its signature Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience – an interactive art exhibition designed to engage all senses.
  At the exhibition (Photo: VNA)  

The exhibition, meticulously designed under the copyright of the Van Gogh Museum in the Netherlands and with consultation from renowned museums worldwide, offers not only an artistic experience but also unique souvenir items and luxurious European-Asian cuisine for participants.

Spanning over 390 square metres, the Van Gogh Immersive 720 boasts a 720-degree visual display, vividly bringing the painter's masterpieces to life from every angle within its unique cylindrical space.

Incorporating advanced technologies such as 3D Mapping, Cylinder LED 360, Laser Mapping, and Art Lighting Programming an anticipated as the perfect upgrade to sustain the allure of the exhibition, the space is poised to remain a must-visit destination for both domestic and international tourists, contributing positively to the promotion of the southern metropolis’ culture, tourism, and economic growth.

Since its public debut in December 2023, the Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience has welcomed over 75,000 visitors, particularly during weekends./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top