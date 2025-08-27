Making news
Vallet scholarships awarded to 155 standout students in central Vietnam
As many as 155 outstanding students from Vietnam’s central provinces of Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, and Khanh Hoa received Vallet scholarships totalling 3 billion VND (113,800 USD) from the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) at a ceremony held in Xuan Huong - Da Lat ward, Lam Dong province, on August 26.
Of these, 125 scholarships valued at 16 million VND each were given to excellent high school students, including those from ethnic boarding schools and disadvantaged backgrounds. Meanwhile, 30 scholarships, worth 32 million VND each, were presented to exceptional students from Da Lat University, Nha Trang University, and Tay Nguyen University.
This is the 25th consecutive year that the Vallet Scholarship has been awarded in Vietnam. To date, more than 55,000 scholarships with a total value exceeding 500 billion VND have been granted to Vietnamese students. In 2025 alone, 2,200 outstanding students from provinces and cities across the country have been awarded the scholarships.
The scholarship programme was established by Professor Odon Vallet from France's Sorbonne University. Inheriting a considerable family fortune, Vallet chose not to spend it but placed it in the bank, entrusting part of the funds to the “Rencontres du Vietnam” organisation to support gifted and hardworking young people in Vietnam, as well as Vietnamese students studying in France./.