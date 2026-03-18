V-Green to invest 10 trillion VND in nationwide ultra-fast EV charging network

A corner of VinFast factory in the central province of Ha Tinh. Photo: VNA

V-Green Global Charging Station Development JSC on March 18 announced a plan to invest 10 trillion VND (approximately 400 million USD) to develop 99 ultra-fast charging hubs across Vietnam this year, aiming to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

The “super charging stations” will be installed along major national and provincial highways, spanning 34 cities and provinces, to support long-distance and inter-provincial travel. Each station is designed to serve up to 100 electric cars simultaneously, with fast-charging technology enabling vehicles to recharge in as little as 15 minutes.

According to V-Green, each hub will be equipped with up to 100 charging points, each with a capacity of 150kW, ensuring high-speed charging and reducing waiting times for users, even during peak travel periods.

Notably, all stations will operate entirely on clean energy sourced from wind and solar power. The energy will be stored in battery energy storage systems (BESS) developed and manufactured by VinFast.

The company said the model not only enhances convenience for EV users but also contributes to reducing carbon emissions, supporting Vietnam’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

By the end of 2025, V-Green had completed planning for a nationwide network of 150,000 charging ports for electric cars and motorbikes. In its next development phase, it will prioritise investment in ultra-fast charging hubs and expand battery swapping stations for electric motorbikes, aiming to maximise convenience for all users./.