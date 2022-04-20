US wants to work with Vietnam towards a brighter future: Ambassador

Speaking at his first press conference since assuming the post in Vietnam, US Ambassador Marc Evans Knapper said compared to the time he left Vietnam 15 years ago, the capital city of Hanoi and the country have recorded strong changes and development. Vietnam has also played an increasingly outstanding role in the region and the world.



Highlighting the Vietnamese people’s hospitality that remains unchanged, he noted the two countries have expanded and developed cooperation in various spheres, including trade, investment, energy, healthcare, maritime security, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.



The ambassador said one of the stepping stones for bilateral ties is that the two countries have been working together to deal with the consequences of war, including handling dioxin contamination hotspots, removing unexploded ordnance, and seeking those missing in action from both sides. It has helped lay the foundation for the Vietnam - US relations, promote reconciliation, build trust, and pave the way for future.



The US Government recently announced the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, an initiative expected to go beyond a free trade agreement through which the US will promote decarbonisation, boost supply chains’ resilience, and invite regional friends and partners to take part in this initiative, according to Knapper.



Vietnam plays an important role in the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the US, he went on, expressing his hope that Vietnam and other partners will join in new economic initiatives and increase cooperation in climate change, energy, and the development of a carbon-free economy.



The diplomat said one of the priorities during his term is to elevate the two countries’ diplomatic relations, continue to reinforce trust with Vietnam, and promote cooperation chances in different fields with the Southeast Asian country.



Regarding assistance for Vietnam in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that so far, the US has supplied nearly 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam.



The US will continue cooperating with Vietnam to cope with COVID-19 as long as it is necessary, he affirmed, adding that it still is ready to help if there is another global health crisis./.