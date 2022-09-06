US to boost cooperation with Vietnam on climate change: official

The US will enhance exchange and cooperation with Vietnam on climate change response in order to realise goals set by leaders of the two countries at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), affirmed US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry while meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam in Hanoi on September 5.



Highlighting the sound growth of Vietnam – US relations in many spheres, the envoy noted that the response to climate change plays an important role in ensuring environmental and energy security.



Taking into account Kerry’s suggestions, Lam proposed the US side to strengthen experience exchanges, technology transfer, and investment in clean energy projects in Vietnam.



He also recommended a series of fields for further cooperation such as ensuring environmental security, and preventing and combating environmental crimes.



Vietnam is well aware of climate change-induced challenges and has been consistent in conducting related responses and protecting the environment, he said.



After COP 26, Vietnam has demonstrated its strong commitment to combating climate change and taken steps to reach the net zero goal by 2050, the minister stated./.