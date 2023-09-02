US supports strong, prosperous, independent, resilient Vietnam: Secretary of State

The US supports a strong, prosperous, independent, and resilient Vietnam, Blinken affirmed, adding that his country cherishes the partnership that the two countries’ governments and people have built together and lookd forward to working together on priorities that further their shared goal of a prosperous, open, resilient, and peaceful Indo-Pacific Region.



He also said in a media statement by the Department of State that he looks forward to President Biden’s historic visit to Hanoi on September 10 to celebrate all the two countries have achieved together and to plan for their shared future./.