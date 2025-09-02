US Secretary of State congratulates Vietnam on 80th National Day

A screenshot of the press statement.

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of Vietnam on the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2.

In a press statement issued on September 1, Rubio said: "The United States admires the resilience, determination, and progress made by the Vietnamese people. Vietnam continues to demonstrate remarkable growth and development, becoming a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific region and a leader in addressing shared global challenges.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two nations. The United States is proud of the progress we have made together under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has strengthened our cooperation in security, science and technology, education, and addressing regional challenges, including maritime security and transnational crime.

As we commemorate this historic occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening our nations' bonds. Together, we will continue to advance peace, prosperity, and security for the American and Vietnamese people, as well as for the broader Indo-Pacific region”.

On this special day, the US Secretary of State sent his warmest wishes to the people of Vietnam for a joyous celebration and a prosperous year ahead./.