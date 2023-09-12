US President’s Vietnam visit spotlighted

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosts a reception ceremony for US President Joshep R. Biden at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on September 10. Photo: VNA

International politicians, scholars and media have given shrewd comments on the state visit to Vietnam by US President Joseph R. Biden from September 10-11 and the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.



The White House on September 10 said during the historic visit, President Biden and his host Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong elevated the Vietnam – US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, renewing the strength and dynamism of the ties as both countries work together to achieve their shared goals of peace, prosperity and sustainable development.



In its announcement, the White House highlighted the unprecedented and momentous elevation of ties between the two nations was a result of intense efforts by both governments to establish and build mutual understanding, and to chart a forward-looking path toward the opportunities and challenges in a rapidly-evolving world.



Meanwhile, in their joint statement issued after the announcement of the two nations’ relations upgrade, Oregon’s US Senator Jeff Merkley and Maryland’s US Senator Chris Van Hollen highlighted the foundation to a strong relationship, which has been built on both sides’ efforts to address the wartime legacy and promote reconciliation.



The upgrade of the bilateral ties is an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and the US’s commitment to the legacy programmes from the war in Vietnam, including taking on the elimination of cluster munitions and the remediation of dioxin, according to the joint statement.



It also laid stress on opportunities for both sides to open the door to new investments, which cover advanced technologies and green energy, for the benefits of the two nations.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Ph.D. Andrew Wells-Dang, a senior expert on Vietnam at the US Institute of Peace’s Centre for Asian Affairs, said President Biden’s visit to Vietnam is a vivid illustration of the stronger confidence as well as effective collaboration and diplomacy between the two countries.



Besides, it also proves potential to develop a unique multilateral diplomacy so as to maintain peace, he said.



Meanwhile, Calvin Khoe, research and analysis director of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia Research (FPCI), told the Vietnam News Agency that the upgrade of the Vietnam – US ties will help promote the ASEAN – US relations and the comprehensive development of the bloc, as well as contribute to the regional peace, stability and prosperity.



He expressed his hope that with the upgrade, the Vietnam – US cooperation programmes will exert a positive influence on Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and even the whole Southeast Asian region.



Commending the Vietnam – US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Dewi Fortuna Anwa, Chairwoman of the Habibie Centre and FPCI Co-founder, said she believes the bilateral relationship is elevated for mutual benefits and enhanced collaboration.



The historic upgrade of the Vietnam – US relations has grabbed the headlines of international media, which affirms Vietnam’s increasingly role in the region.



Nikkei Asia said the upgrade seeks to boost trade, while navigating a thicket of challenges such as climate change and geoeconomic competition.



President Biden’s visit also showed both sides respect each other’s political institution and independence.



Reuters quoted US national security adviser Jake Sullivan as saying the visit reflects the leading role that Vietnam will play in the US’s growing network of partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.



Meanwhile, spokesperson of the US National Security Council John Kirby called the Vietnam – US relations important in an important region in the world, according to CNN./.