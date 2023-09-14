US President’s Vietnam visit expected to open up new development stage

The talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and US President Joseph Biden. Photo: VNA

The official upgrade of Vietnam-US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership during US President Joseph Biden’s recent State visit to Vietnam is expected to open up a new stage in the bilateral friendship and cooperation.



The visit from September 10-11 marked a decade of the countries’ implementation of their comprehensive partnership (2013-2023) and the continuity of visits to Vietnam by heads of the White House during the nearly 30 years of diplomatic relations.



During the trip, Biden joined Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in an official welcoming ceremony, talks, and a meeting with the press. He met with President Vo Van Thuong and attended a banquet hosted by Thuong. He had a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, with both leaders attending a high-level conference between the US and Vietnam on investment and innovation. The US President also met with Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.



At these meetings, both sides emphasised the special significance of the visit as an opportunity for the leaders of the countries to exchange views on bilateral relations and international issues for the benefit of their peoples and for contributions to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world. The sides agreed that the Vietnam-US relations have made significant, deep, substantive, and effective developments since the normalisation and the establishment of the comprehensive partnership.



On the occasion, a Joint Leaders’ Statement on elevating the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership was issued, opening up a new chapter in the relationship. Accordingly, the sides will work together to realise the aspirations of their peoples for a bright and dynamic future, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world.



At a meeting with the press alongside Trong to announce the results of their talks on the evening of September 10, Biden emphasised that everything achieved in recent years was not accidental or inevitable but required strong efforts of the two countries’ leaders. He expressed his remembrance of McCain and noted that those who contributed to nurturing the Vietnam-US relationship saw how much the sides “had to gain by working together to overcome a bitter past.”



The Vietnamese Party chief stressed that Vietnam promotes relations with the US and other international partners in the spirit outlined by President Ho Chi Minh after Vietnam regained independence, that is Vietnam is a friend of all countries.



The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam also set the policy on strengthening and deepening bilateral cooperative relations in the framework of the consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations; Vietnam is a friend, a trustworthy partner as well as an active and responsible member of the international community, the Party leader affirmed./.