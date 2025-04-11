US President's pause on reciprocal tariffs is a positive step: Spokeswoman

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

US President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily pause reciprocal tariffs on imports from over 75 countries, including Vietnam, is a positive step, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on April 10.

Hang was speaking in response to reporters’ question about the ministry' comment and Vietnam's planned actions following the US President’s announcement of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs a day earlier.

In line with the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam will negotiate with the US a reciprocal trade agreement based on mutual respect, aiming to achieve proper solutions towards fair and sustainable trade that benefit the people and businesses of both countries, she said.

This reflects the spirit of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as the spirit of 30 years of their diplomatic relations, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 2025 marks three decades of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the US, during which a wide range of commemorative activities, including high-level delegation exchanges, will be held. Further details will be announced later./.