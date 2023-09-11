US President wraps up State visit to Vietnam

Before heading to the airport, Biden laid flowers at the monument to late US Senator John McCain next to Truc Bach Lake in Hanoi. The location of the monument is where McCain's aircraft was shot down in 1967 while he was serving in the US Navy. McCain had visited this memorial site multiple times from 1985 to 2017. He passed away on August 25, 2018.



At a meeting with the press alongside Trong to announce the results of their talks on the evening of September 10, Biden emphasised that everything achieved in recent years was not accidental or inevitable but required strong efforts of the two countries’ leaders. He expressed his remembrance of McCain and noted that those who contributed to nurturing the Vietnam-US relationship saw how much the sides “had to gain by working together to overcome a bitter past.”



After the commemoration ceremony at the monument lasting about 10 minutes, Biden headed to the Noi Bai International Airport, concluding his State visit to Vietnam.



The visit marked a decade of the countries’ implementation of their comprehensive partnership (2013-2023) and the continuance of visits to Vietnam by heads of the White House over the past nearly 30 years.



During the trip, Biden joined Trong in an official welcoming ceremony, talks, and a meeting with the press. He met with President Vo Van Thuong and attended a banquet hosted by Thuong. He had a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, with both leaders attending a high-level conference between the US and Vietnam on investment and innovation. The US President also met with Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.



At these meetings, both sides emphasised the special significance of the visit as an opportunity for the leaders of the countries to exchange views on bilateral relations and international issues for the benefit of their peoples and for contributions to peace, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world. The sides agreed that the Vietnam-US relations have made significant, deep, substantive, and effective developments since the normalisation and the establishment of the comprehensive partnership.



On the occasion, a Joint Leaders’ Statement on elevating the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership was issued, opening up a new chapter in the relationship. Accordingly, the sides will work together to realise the aspirations of their peoples for a bright and dynamic future, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world./.