US President describes Vietnam visit as a historic moment

Following 50 years of progress in the relationship between the two nations, he was proud to have strengthened ties with Vietnam – a critical Indo-Pacific partner – even further, President Biden wrote.



The clip summarises his activities in Hanoi, including the official welcoming ceremony, the high-level talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, and the joint press briefing during which both leaders announce the lifting of Vietnam – US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.



The clip also highlighted the US President’s meetings with other senior Vietnamese leaders: President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.



The video also recorded the US President’s statements in which he said that “This trip is a historic moment. The US has strengthened its relationship with another important partner in the Indo-Pacific."



“I’m incredibly proud of how our nations and our people have built trust and understanding over the decades, and work to repair the painful legacy the war left on both our nations”.



“Vietnam is a critical power in the world and a bellwether in this vital region. I look forward to continuing this new chapter in the story of our nations,” the President affirmed./.