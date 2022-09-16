US maintains anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s pangasius

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has decided to maintain the anti-dumping duties applicable to pangasius imported from Vietnam which were set in the previous review, in the final conclusion of its 18th administrative review (POR18) for the period from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade said the DOC is receiving applications for the POR19 on Vietnamese pangasius for the period from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022. The ministry is closely coordinating with the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), Vietnamese exporters and the US side to promptly address emerging issues in a bid to protect the legitimate rights and benefits of Vietnamese enterprises.



Most of the Vietnamese exporters are subject to a duty rate of 2.39 USD per kg as in the POR17.



Vietnam exported about 7.6 billion USD worth of seafood in the first eight months of 2022, up 36.2% year-on-year. Pangasius exports reached around 1.8 billion USD, a sharp rise of 81% from a year earlier.



China and the US remained Vietnam’s biggest importers during the period./.