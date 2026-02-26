US Magazine ranked Capella Hanoi among Asia’s most architecturally stunning hotels

Capella Hanoi – Vietnam’s only representative among Asia’s most architecturally impressive hotels. Photo: Sun Group “Architecture has long shaped the way we travel.” That is how Travel + Leisure introduces its selection of Asian hotels that are not merely places to stay, but true aesthetic landmarks: sculptural in form, storytelling through space, and deeply rooted in local identity.

In this list, alongside iconic resorts in Bhutan, Japan, and India, Capella Hanoi captivated the editors and regional readers of Travel + Leisure to secure its place as one of Southeast Asia’s standout names. According to the magazine, these are addresses “worth a detour” – especially for travelers who value aesthetics as much as destination.



The distinction that sets Capella Hanoi apart lies in its singular architectural vision, shaped by renowned architect Bill Bensley. Inspired by the golden age of opera in the 1920s, the property evokes the image of a “luxurious inn” for artists, composers, and members of the classical music elite. The interplay between Art Nouveau and Art Deco results in a composition that is both opulent and inherently theatrical.



From the outside, its palette of yellow, white, and cream recalls French nostalgia, harmonizing with the refined spirit of Indochine architecture in Hanoi. Localized details – such as angel statues dressed in áo dài and wearing nón lá atop the roof, along with romantic French-style balconies – enrich the hotel's narrative character. Each room is named after a celebrated opera singer, composer, or designer, transforming every stay into a promenade among legendary figures of the world stage.

More than 1,000 theatrical memorabilia pieces, reliefs, and sculptures are thoughtfully arranged throughout the spaces, turning the hotel into a “living museum” where memory, art, and luxury coexist. Capella Hanoi is therefore not merely an accommodation, but a design statement in the heart of the capital.



The allure of this architectural masterpiece also lies in its diverse culinary ecosystem. Guests can savor Vietnamese cuisine at Backstage, enjoy cocktails and tapas at Diva’s Lounge, immerse themselves in the spirit of 1920s New York at The Hudson Rooms, or explore refined teppanyaki at Hibana by Koki – a restaurant awarded one Michelin star for two consecutive years and home to one of Vietnam’s most extensive sake collections.



This latest recognition from Travel + Leisure adds to Capella Hanoi’s growing list of international accolades. The hotel is among the few in Vietnam to achieve the five-star standard from Forbes Travel Guide – often described as the “Oscar of the hospitality industry” – while also earning one Michelin Key in 2025 under the global classification system for outstanding accommodations. In 2025, Capella Hanoi also achieved a double distinction from Condé Nast Traveller, ranking among Vietnam’s leading hotels and being voted the best hotel for a trip to Hanoi.



In the same year, Travel + Leisure once again named Capella Hanoi in its “Top 15 Best City Hotels in Asia,” where it stood as the only Vietnamese representative on the list.



Continuous recognition from respected global rankings not only reinforces Capella Hanoi’s position on the luxury hospitality map, but also reflects the distinctive vision of Sun Group in creating new icons for Vietnam’s tourism landscape. With its bespoke design, world-class service standards, and unwavering creative spirit, Capella Hanoi remains an architectural hallmark – and an unmissable address when visiting Hanoi./.