US leftist Merle Ratner finds eternal rest in Vietnam

Representatives of Vietnamese agencies and organizations offered their deep condolences to the bereaved family over the sudden passing of Ratner in a traffic accident in the US on February 5, 2024.



The ceremony demonstrated Vietnam’s respect for her devotion to the country’s struggle for national liberation and the fight for Agent Orange/dioxin victims of Vietnam, along with her support for Vietnam to contribute to peace and enhance the friendship and solidarity with left-wing friends and political parties around the world.



Her legacy is considered an impulse and a fire kindling the confidence in the friendship, based on mutual understanding and respect, for peace, cooperation, and development between Vietnam and the US, as well as between Vietnam and left-wing friends worldwide.



On behalf of the family, Prof. Ngo Thanh Nhan, Ratner’s husband, appreciated the Vietnamese Party, State, and people’s sentiment towards the deceased and their fulfillment of the family’s wish to help Ratner rest in peace in the country beloved by her.



Merle Evelyn Ratner was born in New York in 1956. She was awarded many noble accolades by the Party, State, and organizations of Vietnam, including the Friendship Order, the “For the development of Vietnamese women” insignia, and the “For Agent Orange/dioxin victims of Vietnam” insignia./.