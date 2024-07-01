Making news
US Independence Day marked in HCM City
Ho Chi Minh City has been a leading partner of the US in Vietnam in science-technology, innovation, education-training, smart urban areas and sustainable development, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said recently.
At a ceremony to mark the 248th anniversary of the US Independence Day (July 4) organised by the US Consulate General in the city, Cuong highlighted that since Vietnam and the US upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace, Prosperity and Sustainable Development, the bilateral relations have developed in a deep and sustainable manner.
Based on the sound bilateral ties, the US continues to be a large trade partner of HCM City and a major investor, ranking 9th among 120 countries and territories having investments in the locality, he said, highlighting the two sides’ cooperation programmes in education, culture and sustainable development.
The city set up its twin ties with New York city in September 2023, which affirms the locality’s attention to promoting the comprehensive cooperation and exchange with the US, he said.
The official affirmed the city’s commitment to boosting the cooperation ties with the US, and suggested the two sides study, propose and implement their collaboration in the spearhead sectors of science – technology, industrial transformation, digital transformation, clean energy and sustainable development via various forms and channels.
Meanwhile, US Consul General Susan Burns said that the US supports Vietnam’s efforts in caring for the marine environment.
With the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership last year, the ties have become stronger than ever before for common goals and commitments to building a greener future, she added./