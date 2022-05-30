US-funded project for community resilience implemented in Thua Thien-Hue

The Vietnam Red Cross Society has launched an US-funded project, titled Consultancy Service for Comprehensive Model for Community Resilience in Vietnam (CMCR), in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue.



With over 5.4 billion VND (232,959 USD) earmarked for its implementation in the province, the project is expected to support more than 18,000 people in Huong Vinh commune’s Phu Thuong ward and Huong Thuy township’s Thuy Chau and Thuy Phuong ward.



Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the 2.4 million USD project is conducted by a consortium of the American Red Cross (with and through Vietnam Red Cross), Catholic Relief Services, HelpAge International, Plan International and Save the Children International.



The implementation aims at increasing disaster resilience through strengthening the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) structure, and leveraging resources at communities, schools and other stakeholders involved. Key activities included training courses to boost disaster-response skills and planning capacity, drills, and safe school construction.



Launched in Thua Thien – Hue, and Ha Giang and Son La province in North Vietnam, it runs from May through September 2023 to benefit over 57,000 people, including children, women, the elderly, and ethnic minority residents./.