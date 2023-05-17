Making news
US extends investigation into evasion of trade remedy tax on some Vietnamese goods
Specifically, the deadline to issue the final conclusion on the evasion of trade remedy tax on plywood products using hardwood materials imported from Vietnam is re-scheduled for May 26, 2023.
It also decided to extend the deadline for issuing the final conclusion for the investigation on solar panels bought from Vietnam to August 17, 2023.
In order to ensure the legitimate interests of enterprises, the Trade Remedies Authority recommended producers and exporters related to these products to keep themselves updated on the developments of the cases.
Enterprises also need to properly and fully comply with requirements of the US investigating agency, and closely coordinate with the authority throughout the course of the case to avoid unfortunate damages./.