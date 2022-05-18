US experts laud PM Chinh’s speech at CSIS

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s speech at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), delivered during his trip to the US, has drawn attention from US politicians and scholars who hailed the message that the Vietnamese leader spread in the remarks.



The speech, themed “Sincerity, trust and responsibility for a better world,” focused on how Vietnam sees the world today, the role of sincerity, trust and responsibility in a turbulent world, and what the country needs to do in order to demonstrate sincerity, and bolster trust and responsibility, for a better world.



It underlined Vietnam’s willingness to cooperate with the international community to deal with issues that all countries, small or large, rich or poor, have to settle together, while affirming in a world full of turbulence, strategic competition and a great many choices, Vietnam picks no side. “Instead it chooses justice, fairness and goodness, based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter. It chooses equality, shared benefits for all, and win-win for all”.



Gregory B. Poling, Director of the CSIS’s Southeast Asia Programme and Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, said that the Vietnamese PM’s speech conveyed important and comprehensive messages, and Vietnam's commitments to global issues. The Vietnamese leader spread a strong message that between negotiation and confrontation, Vietnam chooses negotiation, not war, and Vietnam chooses cooperation and healthy competition, he added.



Although being a developing country, Vietnam has shown responsibility and high determination in responding to climate change and implementing the commitment to net-zero emission by 2050 that the country gave at 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), said Poling.



Virginia B. Foote, President of the Board of the US International Centre, held that PM Chinh’s speech is significant to the US, saying it reflects the path of the Vietnam-US cooperation. The PM touched upon a host of major issues like climate change, digital transformation and economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific, said Foote, who is also co-founder of the US-Vietnam Trade Council (USVTC) and President and CEO of Bay Global Strategies. It is a wonderful speech for the Vietnam-US relations in the future, she emphasised.



Foote expressed her impression on PM Chinh’s remarks on Vietnam's development goals in the coming time, and the strong bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries.



Through the remarks of the Vietnamese Government leader, people will realise that Vietnam is a friendly nation and an attractive destination for foreign investors, not just US businesses, she said.

Ha Phuong, Senior Director of BowerGroupAsia - a policy and strategy consulting firm, highlighted Vietnam's position in the eyes of US politicians and scholars during PM Chinh’s trip to the US.



Vietnam's role in the region is growing stronger, and being highly valued by its partners, Phuong told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in the US.



The Vietnamese delegation made significant contributions to the ASEAN-US Special Summit, in terms of both discussion and document building.



PM Chinh attended and delivered speeches in all activities within the summit, expressing his views on orientations for the ASEAN-US relations. His statements conveyed a message of a sincere and responsible Vietnam in international cooperation, and a reliable friend and partner of the US and other multilateral partners./.