US enquires into wooden cabinets from Vietnam
On May 24, DOC launched a probe to consider whether or not wooden cabinets from Vietnam and Malaysia that include components imported from China are subject to the trade remedies the US is levying on similar products of China.
So far, DOC has initiated investigation for both scope ruling and anti-circumvention requests filed by the petitioner.
According to the US rules, DOC will have to issue final conclusions within 300 days since the probe launch. The duration could be extended, but for not more than 365 days.
TRAV recommended wooden cabinet producers and exporters study thoroughly the US’s anti-circumvention regulations and investigation procedures.
They were also asked to fully comply with the US side’s request for information provision while working closely with the TRAV during the case settlement./.