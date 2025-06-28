US Consulate General in HCM City celebrates Independence Day

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City hosted a ceremony on June 27 to mark the 249th anniversary of the US Independence Day (July 4), underscoring the growing strength and depth of Vietnam -US relations.

In his address, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc highlighted the robust trade between the city and the US, which topped 10.7 billion USD in 2024, a sharp 42% hike from a year before. The US is pumping 1.4 billion USD into 680 projects across the city.

Locality-to-locality cooperation continues to play a crucial role in bolstering people-to-people exchanges, a key foundation for the Vietnam-US comprehensive strategic partnership, especially amid today’s complex global landscape, he said.

He believed that with businesses, local authorities, and citizens working in harmony, both countries would unlock shared potential for common development and prosperity, making the partnership increasingly practical, effective, and enduring.

US Consul General Susan Burns called the event a powerful reminder of the deepening bilateral relationship and an opportunity to honour the joint efforts in building mutual trust and understanding, and advancing people-to-people diplomacy.

She pointed to US companies and organisations racing to invest in Vietnam, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City as a proof of the bond’s depth and importance. She looked ahead with confidence, reaffirming a shared commitment to building a better future together./.