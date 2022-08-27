US chip giant assists Vietnam in training workforce

The US-based electronic design automation (EDA) company Synopsys will assist Vietnam in developing human resources in chip design, as part of a deal signed with the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 26.

Accordingly, Synopsys will help the SHTP Management Board set up a chip design centre via a software sponsorship programme to nurture chip design talents and develop semiconductor industry in Vietnam.

It will also provide a software curricula for universities and a lecturer training programme for the SHTP Management Board.

The SHTP Management Board will invest in IT infrastructure for the establishment of the centre.

Once completed, the centre will welcome lecturers from the University of Technology, the University of Science and the University of Information Technology under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City for training and teaching there.

Synopsys is considered one of the global leaders in EDA and semiconductors, providing a broad range of security services and testing tools in the industry./.