US calls tariff talks with Vietnam productive

US Trade Representative Jamieson L. Greer (Photo: ustr.gov)

US Trade Representative Jamieson L. Greer had a productive virtual meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade (MOIT) Nguyen Hong Dien to discuss the US-Vietnam bilateral trade relationship, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced on April 24.

Accordingly, Ambassador Greer discussed next steps between USTR and MOIT following President Trump’s call with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam on April 4.

Both sides agreed on the importance of making swift progress towards reciprocal and balanced trade between the US and Vietnam.

The ministers instructed their teams to engage in technical discussions in the coming days to discuss efforts to expand market access and address unfair trade practices./.