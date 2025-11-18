US announces emergency aid for Vietnam following consecutive storms

The US has pledged an emergency assistance package worth 500,000 USD to support Vietnam in dealing with the devastation caused by Typhoon Fengshen and Typhoon Kalmaegi.

This follows the 500,000 USD in relief aid Washington provided in October.

Xuan Thanh Beach in Phu My Dong commune, Gia Lai province, is devastated after Typhoon Kalmaegi (Storm No. 13). (Photo: Lao dong Newspaper)

According an announcement by the US Embassy in Vietnam, the country recognises the extraordinary challenges facing the Vietnamese people after widespread damage inflicted by Tropical Storm Fengshen and Typhoon Kalmaegi and is committed to supporting Vietnam-led relief efforts.

In response to the devastation caused by the successive storms, the US is providing life-saving assistance to families and communities most impacted to ensure their basic needs, such as shelter and clean water, are met.

"The US is providing 500,000 USD to deliver immediate relief to families and individuals and bolster ongoing relief efforts led by the Government of Vietnam in the wake of these storms. This adds to 500,000 USD the US provided in October to support Government of Vietnam relief efforts in the wake of earlier tropical storms.

Our life-saving assistance reflects the deep ties between our peoples and our commitment to the US-Vietnam relationship, enabling us to alleviate suffering, respond effectively in times of crisis, and build a more resilient future together,” the embassy said./.