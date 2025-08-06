Uruguayan scholar impressed by Vietnam’s economic integration

Dr. Ignacio Bartesaghi, Director of the Institute of International Business, Catholic University of Uruguay. (Photo: abglatam.com)

Vietnam’s dynamic economic transformation - from an agriculture-based economy to an emerging industrial power - has earned praise from Professor Ignacio Bartesaghi, Director of the Institute of International Business at the Catholic University of Uruguay.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Prof Bartesaghi said Vietnam’s dynamic integration within the Southeast Asian region, particularly through its role in ASEAN, as well as its key partnerships with the US and Europe, have enabled the country to attract major investment flows and become a global exporter of high-tech goods.

This process has been accompanied by major infrastructure upgrades and urban investments, with visible changes in major cities over a relatively short period, particularly through rapid urbanisation, he added.

According to the Uruguayan scholar, Southeast Asia is currently the most dynamic region in the world and is undergoing some of the most profound global changes. He emphasised that South American countries could significantly expand their agricultural exports to Southeast Asian nations.

He called on the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) to accelerate free trade agreement negotiations with Southeast Asia, including Vietnam.

Prof Bartesaghi welcomed the outcome of the 66th Mercosur Summit held in July, where Argentina handed over the rotating presidency to Brazil. He noted Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s strong appreciation for the potential benefits of strengthening ties with Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

As coordinator of the ASEAN-Mercosur Chamber of Commerce, Prof. Bartesaghi considered this a positive signal that should be translated into concrete steps to advance trade negotiations between Mercosur and ASEAN, as well as with potential partners such as Vietnam and Indonesia.

In his capacity as Southeast Asia foreign affairs advisor to the Paraguayan Government, Bartesaghi also revealed that Paraguay is keen on opening an embassy in the region and enhancing its commercial presence in Southeast Asia./.