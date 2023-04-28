Uruguay establishes Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group with Vietnam

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on April 27 morning (local time) witnessed Speaker of the Senate of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon Cedeira and Speaker of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay Sebastian Andujar signing a resolution to establish the Uruguay-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group with eight members.



The three leaders then attended a ceremony where the Uruguay-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Vietnam-Uruguay Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group made their debut.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese NA Committee for Judicial Affairs and President of the Vietnam-Uruguay Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Mai Thi Phuong Hoa said this was the first time in the bilateral parliamentary relationship a friendship parliamentarians' group has been established in the witness of the leaders of the two legislatures.

Hoa said that on April 14, the Vietnamese legislature decided to set up the Vietnam-Uruguay Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group with eight members from localities representing the country’s three regions.

The two parliaments’ moves will help strengthen, expand and deepen the fine friendship between the two countries, as well as cooperation and exchanges between their legislative bodies.



Hoa expressed her hope that the two sides will step up exchange activities, and information and experience sharing in making laws and perfecting institutions to serve each country’s development and parliamentary activities.



With the support of the two parliaments and their leaders, Hoa noted her belief that the two Friendship Parliamentarians’ Groups will promote their role as a bridge in the bilateral parliamentary cooperation, contributing to enhancing the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Uruguay for the benefits of their people./.