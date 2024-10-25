Urgent response urged as Typhoon Trami looming

Movement of the typhoon (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has urged proactive response to the looming threat of Typhoon Trami, which is barreling toward Vietnam's central coast.

In a directive to the chairpersons of the People's Committees of the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, and Phu Yen, the city of Da Nang, and the ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Natural Resources and Environment, Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade, Transport, Construction, and Foreign Affairs, he underscored the imminent danger and outlined critical measures to mitigate its impact.

Typhoon Trami, the sixth to strike the East Sea this year, is gaining strength after sweeping Luzon island in the Philippines. Packing winds up to Level 9, with gusts reaching Level 11, it is forecast to intensify over the next 24-48 hours.

The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting warned that Trami will move westward, potentially affecting offshore and coastal areas from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh between October 27-29.

In light of this urgent situation, the PM urged ministers and chairpersons of the municipal and provincial People’s Committees to closely monitor the typhoon's progress, adopt immediate response strategies, and ensure all necessary preparations are made to prevent casualties and minimise property damage, particularly those engaged in tourism, aquaculture, and fishing activities along the coast and at sea.

Local authorities were tasked with evacuating residents from floating fish farms and aquaculture watchtowers to safer locations before the typhoon makes landfall. Vessels, including fishing and tourist boats, as well as cargo ships, were advised to steer clear of hazardous areas and seek safe shelter without delay.

To ensure a coordinated and effective response, relevant ministries were assigned specific tasks while national media outlets, including the Vietnam Television, the Voice of Vietnam, and the Vietnam News Agency, have been enlisted to disseminate crucial information and updates to the public./.