Up to 551 million poultry heads raised for meat, eggs across Vietnam
The poultry meat output was estimated at 563,200 tonnes, up 4.2% year-on-year, while the volume of eggs was estimated at 4.7 billion, up 4.5%, according to the Department of Animal Health.
Currently, there are 32,230 husbandry farms and areas in 55 provinces and cities that are certified to be disease-free.
Speaking at a conference on the development of disease-free husbandry production chains and areas held in the southern province of Tay Ninh on May 11, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said that over the past years, his ministry has taken drastic and concerted measures to prevent and control diseases on cattle and poultry; and well control dangerous diseases, especially those transmitted from animals to human.
However, there are currently no facilities or areas meeting disease-free standards of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).
Tien asked localities to continue implementing programmes and plans of the Government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on building disease-free facilities and areas, towards the goal that by 2025, each province will have at least 4 districts achieving the WOAH standards and 10 districts by 2030./.