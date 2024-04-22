Making news
Up to 1,000 ban flowers planted at Dien Bien Phu battlefield relic sites
This was an activity within the framework of a tree-planting programme, launched by tourism company Vietravel, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Executive Board in Dien Bien province.
A representative of Vietravel said that its Green-Go Green campaigns, which have been carried out since 2013, aim to call on people to join hands in planting trees, building a waste-free tourism environment, conveying the message of green tourism to visitors and contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnamese tourism.
This year, Dien Bien was chosen as the destination with the hope of contributing to the protection of the environment and the preservation of the historical relics of Dien Bien Phu./.