Some precious information about the Dien Bien Phu Campaign 70 years ago will be revealed for the first time in a documentary titled “Dien Bien Phu – Nhin tu nuoc Phap” (Dien Bien Phu – A view from France) that will be aired by Vietnam Television (VTV) on May 7.



With a total length of nearly 50 minutes, the film explores valuable documents from the huge archives kept at the Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Parliament of France. Part of the documents were decoded in 2015 while others just last year. Some have yet to be publicised.



The documentary features French military figures who directly engaged in the Dien Bien Phu battle, many researchers and historians of France, along with war veterans of both countries.



It mentions the causes and mistakes leading to the French military’s loss in the Dien Bien Phu battle while highlighting the undaunted spirit and ingenuity of the Vietnamese army and people in the face of the powerful French military in this battle.



The documentary was produced in four months, from late December 2023, and filmed in Vietnam and fourth cities of France, namely Paris, Montpellier, Toulon, and Marseille, said journalist Thu Ha, deputy head of the TV department for foreign services at VTV.



It will be aired at 8:05pm on May 7 on VTV1 and VTV4 channels.



The Dien Bien Phu Victory on May 7, 1954 forced the French colonialists to sit down at the negotiation table to discuss and sign the Geneva Accords on ending the war and restoring peace in Indochina in July 1954, putting an end to the prolonged French colonial rule and heralding a new stage for the revolution in Indochina. This was a great and extremely significant victory in the history of Vietnam.



Under the Geneva Accords, for the first time, the French Government and each state participating in the Geneva Conference pledged to respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Vietnam and absolutely not to intervene in the country’s internal affairs. The French troops must withdraw while North Vietnam was completely liberated, embarking on the building of socialism and becoming a large and firm rear for people in the South to push ahead with the struggle for national liberation and reunification./.